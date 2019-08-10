Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Has More DLC Than Any Game In Series History

Apparently, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has the largest DLC pipeline in series history, despite there being no Season Pass for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC shooter. That’s right, while the series is finally leaving behind the Season Pass formula, it doesn’t mean Infinity Ward and Activision are slowing down on the DLC. During Activision’s latest investors call, COO Coddy Johnson revealed that not only does the game have DLC, but has the biggest DLC “pipeline” in series history, which is impressive, because past entries have had considerable amounts of DLC. Unfortunately, it’s unclear just how much DLC there will be or what it will be, but presumably some of it will be free, while most of it will be for cosmetic items.

“Fans will get a first taste of the action in our multiplayer open beta in September. We have a number of surprises in store after that, including the largest post-launch content pipeline in franchise history,” said Johnson during the aforementioned earnings call.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you will know, all maps added to the game after launch will be free in order to no divide the game’s playerbase. So, again, presumably we’re talking mostly about cosmetic items here and things like battle pass boosters.

That said, Infinity Ward hasn’t really talked about or detailed its post-launch plans, but it seems the developer and Activision are going bigger than ever, and some of this may link up with the game’s rumored free-to-play battle royale mode that will — reportedly — arrive sometime early 2020. You can read more about the rumor, right here.

Speaking of Call of Duty rumors, there’s also a new report from the same source that claims next year’s installment will reboot the Black Ops series and be grittier than even this year’s entry.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is set to release later this year via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports.

For more news, media, and information on the highly-anticipated first-person shooter, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here.