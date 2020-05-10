Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Is Getting a Popular MW3 Map Soon

✖

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare hasn't been getting as much love since Call of Duty: Warzone released, however, it looks like this is changing soon. According to Infinity Ward, the multiplayer of 2019's best-selling PS4, Xbox One, and PC game is getting a classic Modern Warfare 3 map soon. More specifically, we now know that popular MW3 map Hardhat is coming to the game, and we know when, or at least we know when vaguely.

The news comes way of Joe Cecot, the game and Infinity Ward's co-design director of multiplayer. Cecot provided the confirmation during a recent Twitter interaction with a fan, and revealed that the map will come during Season 3, or more specifically, during a mid-season update.

Unfortunately, this is where the details dry up, but given the timeframe provided, it's safe to assume the map is coming to the game sooner rather than later. That said, it sounds like it's only coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer. In other words, for those hoping the location would be added to the Call of Duty: Warzone map, this seems unlikely, or at the very least there's currently no word of this happening.

For those that don't know: Hardhat is a compact multiplayer map that debuted in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, and has since made an appearance in Call of Duty Online. As for the design, it's based around a construction site for a business building in New York City. Not only is it compact, but quite busy, and it's easy to rack up a metric ton of kills while playing on it, as well as deaths.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of any additional platforms.

