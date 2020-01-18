Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Player Finds Interesting Reference in Modern Warfare 2

A Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 player noticed an interesting detail in the acclaimed game which references a bombing in Piccadilly similar to the one that occurred in last year’s Modern Warfare. It’s not an exact foreshadowing of the event with some of the details of the incident changed, but it’s a neat connection regardless that suggests the campaign mission in Modern Warfare was inspired by old ideas from years ago.

A Redditor shared their find within the Modern Warfare subreddit to show a newspaper which was located in one of the Modern Warfare 2 missions. An image at the top of the newspaper shows the Piccadilly setting that’ll look quite familiar to Modern Warfare players by now while the body of the story referenced a bombing of Piccadilly Circus.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Eurogamer added some context to the reference by sharing what was listed on the second page of the newspaper where the report was continued.

“The explosion at Piccadilly Circus was heard for miles in every direction,” the report read. “Ryan Lastimosa, a tourist from the US, was watching the Changing of the Guard less than a mile away at Buckingham Palace when he heard a ‘loud boom’. ‘The ground shook so hard that we were practically thrown to the ground.’ 59 injuries from falling debris alone were reported in the vicinity of the palace. Royal Marines stationed around the area responded in conjunction with local police, but no suspects were apprehended. The death toll continues to rise, as emergency workers dig through the rubble with the current count at 407.”

Before we come to the conclusion that the Piccadilly mission in Modern Warfare was in the works for over a decade, it’s worth noting that there are some differences between the Modern Warfare 2 newspaper and the actual Modern Warfare mission. Vladimir Makarov isn’t in Modern Warfare, and continued details from the newspaper say the attack was thought to be carried out via a modified subway car instead of a van like it happened in last year’s game. This means that the Modern Warfare 2 newspaper isn’t an exact prediction of what would happen, but it’s an interesting find regardless.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is currently working its way towards the end of the first season of content which was extended into February. There’s a bonus experience event going on now for anyone who still hasn’t reached the goals they want to hit before the season ends.