Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Was The Most Pre-Ordered Game At GameStop During E3

Each year, people say Call of Duty is dying. Some even claim it’s dead already. But the reality is that this is far from the truth. Each year — unless Rockstar Games releases a Red Dead or a Grand Theft Auto — Call of Duty is the best-selling game. There’s certainly some burnout, but the series is still huge. That said, it should come as no surprise that despite not having a huge presence at E3 earlier this month, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was the most pre-ordered game at GameStop during the show. Again, given that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare didn’t show up on a single E3 press conference stage, this is pretty impressive.

“Video games are in our DNA and as top retailer in gaming, we have the data and inside track to forecast and understand what consumers really want to play,” said Eric Bright, vice president of merchandising for GameStop. “As evident from E3, the gaming industry continues to grow and we’re right in the middle of a hot category where our 40,000 plus store associates will be helping customers access their favorite video games.”

Behind Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was the most controversial game of the show: Pokemon Sword and Shield, which was engulfed in backlash with its announcement that players won’t be able to achieve a “living Pokedex,” meaning the game won’t feature every Pokemon.

Rounding out the top five was Final Fantasy VII Remake, Cyberpunk 2077, and Borderlands 3 in that order. Here’s the full top ten:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Pokemon Sword and Shield Final Fantasy VII Remake Cyberpunk 2077 Borderlands 3 Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Gears 5 Super Mario Maker 2 Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled (which is now available)

As you would expect, there’s nothing that surprising here. There’s a few notable absentees, but for the most part this looks about right.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Of these 10 games, which are you looking forward to the most?