Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Reveals New PS4 Exclusive Content

If you thought the PS4 exclusive content for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was over, well it’s not. As you may know, when the latest Call of Duty hit PS4, Xbox One, and PC back in October, it did so with exclusive PlayStation 4 content. At the time, it was a bit unclear to some players if this was a one-and-done deal. That said, it’s not. According to the official website of the game, PS4 exclusive survival mode will be getting a new map every season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Now, it’s unclear how many more seasons the game will have. In other words, it’s unclear how many exclusive maps this will lead to, but at the very least it will be multiple. Further, the website mentions that there will be exclusive Challenge Missions in-game that come with unique rewards for all players on PS4.

“PlayStation 4 players can jump into Special Ops: Survival, an exclusive wave-based horde mode,” reads the website. “And each Modern Warfare season will bring a new location to Survival, as well as a special Challenge Mission and reward for other game modes. Acquire unique rewards by completing gameplay objectives across modes. Each season, a new weapon or skin is up for grabs.”

As Call of Duty expert Charlie Intel points out, there’s nine survival maps listed, four currently available and 5 that are “redacted.” In other words, it looks like we may get at least five more seasons of the game.

Of course, it’s also worth remembering that this content is only exclusive for a limited time. More specifically, until October 1, 2020. After this, it will come to PC and Xbox One.

Thanks, Charlie Intel.