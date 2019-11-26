Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Reveals Free Season 1 Content Including New Maps

Activision and Infinity Ward revealed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s roadmap for the game’s first season of content this week to show everything that’s coming when Season 1 begins. Starting on December 3rd, players will start receiving new maps for different game modes as well as additional game modes themselves and more weapons. It’s a roadmap that promises the “most ambitious season of content ever” for a Call of Duty game, according to the creators.

The roadmap can be seen below after it was shared through the official Call of Duty Twitter account to show what’s happening on December 3rd when the game’s first season begins. New multiplayer maps have been high on players’ lists of requests for content they want to see added to the game, so the community should be pleased to see that three new maps are coming in the first season. Those maps are just for the general multiplayer modes, but Gunfight and Ground War will both be getting their own maps as well. Some recognizable names from the rundown of the maps include Crash, Cargo, and Shipment.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Our most ambitious season of content ever. The first season of #ModernWarfare is nearly here. pic.twitter.com/aKp4rkSUZv — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 26, 2019

Multiplayer modes themselves will also be added in the first season. Those include Reinforce, Gunfight OSP, and the fan-favorite Infected mode where players turn into zombie-like combatants and have to hunt down survivors. Two new weapons will also be added, and for those who prefer taking on the Spec Ops missions, you’ll see at least four new experiences added with more planned later.

It looks as though there might be a new Operator added when the first season starts judging from the focus of the infographic, but that hasn’t been confirmed yet.

The infographic says that the content will release for free on December 3rd which makes good on Activision‘s promise of having continued free content throughout the game’s life. It also says that the content will be released for free across all platforms, so even though PlayStation 4 owners generally get some level of exclusivity with Call of Duty games, they’ll get the content at the same time as everyone else this time. It appears as if all this content will drop at the same time, but players can likely expect Season 1 to have continued releases until it rolls over into the next season.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s first season of content will begin on December 3rd, so expect to see a more detailed breakdown of everything that’s happening closer to that date.