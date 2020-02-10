Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 2 Roadmap Revealed and Detailed

Yesterday, the trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 2 leaked, giving players their first look at four new maps coming to the game on February 11th. Today, Activision released the Season Two Roadmap, outlining what else players can expect to see, both on Day One, as well as throughout the rest of the season. Most notably, two new weapons have been revealed: the Grau 5.56 and the Striker 45. There are also two new multiplayer modes coming: Gunfight Tournaments and CDL Playlist. All in all, it looks like Modern Warfare players will get a lot of new content to enjoy in the coming weeks!

While the Day One content should be of particular interest to fans, the near future has just as much to be excited for. In addition to the four maps revealed yesterday (Atlas Superstore, Bazaar, Rust, and Zhokov Boneyard), an additional multiplayer map has been announced: Khandor Hideout. The fan favorite character Ghost will play a major role as an Operator in Season Two, but Talon and Mace will also serve as Operators during the season. Three new multiplayer modes will also launch: Infected Ground War, Gunfight Variants, and NVG Reinforce.

In addition to the announced multiplayer modes, Activision has teased that more are on the way. Whether or not that means the highly-demanded Battle Royale will come to the game remains to be seen, but it seems likely that the publisher knows how much fans want to see the mode. Players have been clamoring for it on the game’s various social media posts, and a supposed leak seems to have confirmed that it will eventually arrive, but nothing concrete has been announced as of this writing.

If Battle Royale does appear in the game soon, it will be interesting to see what impact it has on the game’s longevity. Modern Warfare is the best-selling Call of Duty game in the current console era, bringing in $647 million last year, while the overall franchise brought in an incredible $1.1 billion. Players are clearly enjoying the game, but adding the mode could help increase the game’s long-term viability. Fans will just have to wait and see.

Are you excited for the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 2? What do you think of everything revealed so far? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!