Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Warzone Release Date Possibly Revealed

The release date of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s rumored battle royale mode, Warzone, has reportedly been revealed. More specifically, there’s a variety of in-game clues Infinity Ward has seemingly and meticulously placed that point to a March 3 release, which checks out. Not only is this date a Tuesday, a common day to release games or content, but it’s been the game’s content update day since launch last October.

This week, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare players on PS4, Xbox One, and PC noticed something interesting. On the new Bazaar map, there appears to be blank map — presumably the Warzone map — with the date March 3 underneath it. Naturally, Call of Duty players are taking this as a subtle hint at the mode’s release date, but others think this is when the mode will be revealed, and a release will follow the following week on March 10, which some previous rumors have suggested is the mode’s release date.

Beyond a subtle hint, it’s unclear what this could be. Sure, it’s possible this is a misdirection, but even if this is true, it suggests something will happen on this day.

Interestingly, this isn’t the only thing in-game pointing towards a date of March 3rd. There’s also a poster on Piccadilly for a movie dubbed “Warbeast,” which will be “in cinemas from March 3rd.” On top of this, all of the regiment clan tags were recently changed to “3 3.”

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, rumors, leaks, and information on the 2019 best-selling first-person shooter, be sure to peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the title by clicking right here.

