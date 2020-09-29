Call of Duty: Modern Warfare & Warzone: How to Download Season 6 Early

✖

Season 6 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone will arrive on September 29th. Those looking to get an early jump on the update are in luck, as PS4 users are finding that they can pre-load the update right now. Call of Duty fans have often found themselves frustrated with the size of updates and the length of time it takes to download them. Pre-loading the Season 6 update won't do anything about the space requirement, but it should allow players more time to plan for it, while also requiring less time actually downloading the update. That means playing Season 6 quicker when it does arrive!

Pre-loading the update is a pretty simple process. On the PS4 home screen, players can highlight the software. Clicking "Options" will lead to a prompt that reads "Check for Update." Players should then be able to pre-load the update from there. It should be noted that some players might actually find that the Season 6 update has already pre-loaded on its own. PlayStation Plus allows for automatic downloads, and if the feature has been enabled by the player, they should already be ready to go! These types of pre-loads are rather new for the franchise. This is just the second time that PS4 players have been able to do this before a Call of Duty update.

As far as patches go, this one is fairly small; it will take up just 20 GB of space. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone updates have become the poster child for space issues in the video game industry, as they often force users to clear up a lot of room ahead of time. This time around should be a bit easier for most players!

Sadly, it seems that pre-loads are only available on PS4, so those playing on other platforms will have to wait to download the update until it gets released by Activision. Fortunately, the full release of Season 6 isn't much farther away!

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone are currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited for Season 6? What would you like to see in the next season? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!