Call of Duty Adds Lillith From Diablo 4 as New Operator

A new crossover between Activision and Blizzard has resulted in Lillith from Diablo 4 coming to both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone. As the Call of Duty series has continued onward, Activision has started to bring a number of guest characters to the franchise's multiplayer components. In Season 6 alone, Activision is adding Spawn, Ash Williams, and Skeletor as new characters that players can pick up and play as. Now, to tie-in with the impending arrival of Halloween, two major new Operators have come to Call of Duty this weekend.

As of now, both Lilith and Inarius from Diablo 4 have been added to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone as Operators. Upon its arrival earlier this year, Diablo 4 quickly became one of the most-played games of the year which led to Lillith and Inarius both becoming quite popular. To further capitalize on the success of the newest Diablo game, each character has now landed in Call of Duty and join a roster of ever-growing Operators from various media properties.

It’s time to fight fire with the fires of Hell from @Diablo 🔥#HailLilith as the blessed Demon Mother, available now in Call of Duty 😈 pic.twitter.com/jFFWWN0fmN — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 15, 2023

When it comes to the price of these new Operators in Call of Duty, both Lillith and Inarius are available as part of their own individual bundles. Each bundle retails for 2,400 COD points, which is equivalent to $19.99. Outside of including these Operator character skins, both bundles also contain some other unique cosmetics for various weapons in each Call of Duty game that help complete the look of Lillith and Inarius.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Release

While Activision continues to support both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone for the time being, the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is right around the corner. Specifically, the latest Call of Duty entry is set to arrive this coming month on November 10 and will be available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. If you'd like to learn more about what this year's COD game will have in store, you can find more information below.

"In the direct sequel to the record-breaking Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Captain Price and Task Force 141 face off against the ultimate threat. The ultranationalist war criminal Vladimir Makarov is extending his grasp across the world causing Task Force 141 to fight like never before.

Modern Warfare 3 celebrates the 20th anniversary of Call of Duty with one of the greatest collections of Multiplayer maps ever assembled – both fan favorites and all new ones. All 16 launch maps from the original Modern Warfare 2 (2009) have been modernized with new modes and gameplay features and will be available at launch to get everyone started, while over 12 all-new core 6v6 maps will fuel post-launch live seasons.

For the first time, team up with other squads to survive and fight massive hordes of the undead in the largest Call of Duty Zombies map ever. Modern Warfare Zombies (MWZ) tells a new Treyarch Zombies story with missions, core Zombies features, and secrets to discover."