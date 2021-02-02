Call of Duty: Warzone Players Demand "Pay-to-Win" Skin Be Removed
Call of Duty: Warzone's operator Roze has created a lot of controversy in the game's community of late. Warzone's Season 5 Battle Pass offered a Rook skin for the character as the Tier 100 reward. While Season 5 took place months ago, it seems that the skin's use has greatly increased of late, and several players now claim that it's breaking the game. The all black skin allows users to camp out in dark areas, where they can easily get the jump on unsuspecting players. Some Warzone fans have called for the "pay-to-win" skin to be removed from the game entirely, while others just want some changes to be made. Either way, it's clear that a lot of players aren't happy at the moment!
Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about the Rook skin in Call of Duty: Warzone!
The Rook skin has earned a lot of disdain from players.
If you use the rook skin and sit in corners I hate you.— Stephen Amic (@StephenAmic) January 30, 2021
Some want it removed entirely...
@Activision Remove the rook skin— Hiyurex (@Hiyurex_) February 1, 2021
...while others would settle for a change!
Nerf the rook skin in #warzone— Stephen Amic (@StephenAmic) January 30, 2021
A fix definitely seems in order.
ok @RavenSoftware now fix the rook roze skin— elesarr (@Elesarr_) January 28, 2021
Some have even come up with potential solutions!
@RavenSoftware you should make roze's rook skin bright pink so people can stop camping in dark corners/places with her— Lor Dewie (@LorDewie) January 31, 2021
Both of these would definitely make it stand out more.
@Activision @CallofDutyUK @CODLeague I see you have had some complaints from players about a certain operators cosmetic skin aka roze "rook". It was a dominant choice in the recent tourney? Please see my redesigns for your consideration. Let me know what you think 👍 #warzone pic.twitter.com/0i3biL8BXG— Old Man Junky (@geekmethod) January 25, 2021
A lot of fans feel the skin is overpowered.
@InfinityWard @Treyarch @RavenSoftware @Activision The roze rook skin is overpowered. The lighting is terrible. Your guns are broken. The FFAR is broken. Your communication is literal dogwater. It takes 1 eon for updates to get released. SBMM is ruining the game. Fix it.— GigaChad1111 (@GigaChad1111) January 30, 2021
Some aren't as bothered by it, however!
The #Roze Rook skin has been in #Warzone since SEASON 5!!! That was 2 seasons ago!!! How are you all JUST NOW complaining about it? #CoD #CallOfDuty— KingNisch (@KingNisch) January 28, 2021