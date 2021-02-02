Call of Duty: Warzone Players Demand "Pay-to-Win" Skin Be Removed

Call of Duty: Warzone's operator Roze has created a lot of controversy in the game's community of late. Warzone's Season 5 Battle Pass offered a Rook skin for the character as the Tier 100 reward. While Season 5 took place months ago, it seems that the skin's use has greatly increased of late, and several players now claim that it's breaking the game. The all black skin allows users to camp out in dark areas, where they can easily get the jump on unsuspecting players. Some Warzone fans have called for the "pay-to-win" skin to be removed from the game entirely, while others just want some changes to be made. Either way, it's clear that a lot of players aren't happy at the moment!

