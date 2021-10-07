Call of Duty: Warzone Season 6 Will Be the End of Verdansk

Call of Duty: Warzone developer Raven Software has revealed that it will finally be moving on from Verdansk after the end of Season 6 of the popular battle royale game. Verdansk, which has served as the region that Warzone takes place within since the title first launched last year, has received an overhaul or two in the Seasons since arriving. However, rather than continuing to endlessly iterate on Verdansk for the foreseeable future, Raven has said that it will simply be moving on from the map as a whole.

In a recent video from Raven Software that talked more about future changes coming to Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War, the studio explained more of what it intends to do with Verdansk in its final outing. “Season 6 will be our last time in Verdansk, so we wanted to do something special and bring back the original gulag,” a developer from Raven explained. “The classic showers, players loved it, so we’re happy to bring it back for Season 6. Season 6 is full of content and secrets from map updates and fissures in the ground [to] World War II buried bunkers, easter eggs, the return of the original gulag, a new Halloween event with a brand new game mode; Season 6 is going to be jam-packed with content and I can’t wait for players to experience this.”

https://twitter.com/charlieINTEL/status/1445832170967158798

At this point in time, Raven Software hasn’t provided any additional details about how it will be phasing Verdansk out of Call of Duty: Warzone. Whether or not the map will once again be blown to smithereens or if it will just simply stop being seen within Warzone remains to be seen. Either way, we should start to learn more details about this transition away from Verdansk as Season 6 begins to wrap up in the coming months.

