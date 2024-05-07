Princess Peach: Showtime! Passes Major Sales Milestone

Princess Peach: Showtime! has been available on Nintendo Switch for less than two months now, but the game is off to a very strong start. According to Nintendo's latest financial results, the game has already sold more than 1.22 million copies, officially joining a long list of million sellers on the system. That's not too surprising considering that Peach has long been one of the most iconic women in gaming, but it could bode well for a sequel, or at least a shorter wait for the character's next starring role in a game.

While Princess Peach has been playable in video games since Super Mario Bros. 2 in 1988, Showtime is just the second solo game the character has ever had. The first was 2005's Super Princess Peach, which was released on Nintendo DS. That game went on to sell 1.7 million copies during its lifetime, so it will be interesting to see if the Nintendo Switch game can manage to surpass those numbers. Nintendo DS remains the best-selling Nintendo system ever at 154.02 million units sold, so it had a slightly larger install base than Nintendo Switch, but the company's current platform isn't far behind; as of today's numbers, Nintendo Switch has sold more than 140 million units.

A New Direction for Princess Peach

Princess Peach: Showtime! seemed to set the stage for a potential new spin-off series for Nintendo. The game gave Peach new transformation abilities (some of which were more enjoyable than others), as well as her very own set of enemies and supporting characters. It remains to be seen if this will be a one-off like Super Princess Peach was, or if we could see these mechanics and characters continue on in a second game. With Peach having played a major role in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, it makes sense to establish a series centered around her, just as Nintendo has done with Luigi's Mansion. Peach will always remain a part of the Mario family of characters, but we could see her start to step out from behind the shadow of Nintendo's mascot.

Princess Peach: Showtime! Developer

Princess Peach: Showtime! was developed by Good-Feel, a studio with a long history working alongside Nintendo. While the Japanese company is not owned by Nintendo, Good-Feel has worked on several Nintendo published games, including Wario Land: Shake It!, Kirby's Epic Yarn, and Yoshi's Crafted World. The company has also pitched in on other Nintendo games, including Mario & Luigi: Dream Team and Wii Play: Motion. As Nintendo starts to make plans for its next video game console, it's a safe bet we'll see Good-Feel working on something new. Whether that will be another Princess Peach game, or something else entirely, remains to be seen!

Are you happy to see Princess Peach: Showtime! is selling well? Have you picked up the game on Nintendo Switch? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!