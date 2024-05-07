Nintendo Switch Online Users Surprised With Free Zelda Download

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers across Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED have been surprised with a free Zelda download that SNES nostalgics will especially appreciate. And unlike some Nintendo Switch Online deals, this one does not require the Expansion Pack. That said, it is available only for a limited time, or, more specifically, only available until June 3. Further, it is going to require you to play a game first.

This morning Nintendo specifically announced new profile icons based on The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past for Nintendo Switch Online. Naturally, these icons include character portraits of Link and Zelda, as well as three other characters from the SNES game.

Before you can claim any of these icons -- which cost 10 Platinum Points a pop -- you will need to boot up the SNES app on the console and start The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past. You don't have to actually play it, but it at least has to be booted up before you can gain access to these icons.

Once availability of these icons expires next month, the opportunity to own these icons will likely forever be gone as Nintendo rarely releases the same icons more than once, especially ones released in this style of promotion.

For those somehow unfamiliar with The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, it is an action-adventure game from Nintendo that debuted in 1991 in Japan before coming to North America in 1992. An SNES exclusive, it is notably the third game in The Legend of Zelda series. It is not only considered one of the greatest games released for the SNES, but it is widely hailed as one of the greatest games ever made, evident by its 95 on Metacritic. And like many games from this era of gaming, it actually holds up quite well for any Nintendo fan yearning to revisit it or anyone looking to check it out for the first time.

