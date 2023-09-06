Call of Duty: Warzone Hit With New Balance Update, Patch Notes Revealed

The latest Warzone and MW2 patch is out now on all platforms.

A new update for Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has today been released by Activision. Prior to the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 later this fall, Activision has continued to support both Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 routinely. Now, this ongoing support has resulted in another new patch that features a variety of balance changes and other small fixes that should notably improve Warzone, in particular.

Live at this moment across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms, this new Call of Duty patch mainly impacts those who play Warzone. Activision has primarily balanced both the Cronen Squall and RPK weapons, with the former gun getting a pretty sizable nerf. Other than these alterations, most of this update is tied to various oddities and other bugs that have been appearing across Warzone and MW2. For the most part, this patch isn't hugely important, but Cronen Squall users will definitely want to take note of the way in which the weapon has been lessened.

You can get a look at the full patch notes for today's new Call of Duty update attached below.

GLOBAL CHANGES

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue preventing the 9mm Daemon Akimbo attachment from being unlocked. This fix will address the issue for Players who have not yet hit the unlock requirement. We are still in progress on fixing Players who should have earned Akimbo but didn't unlock it



Fixed an issue where the amount of Operators shown is inconsistent between Users and Platforms

Fixed an issue that required the Player to right click the Play Again button for it to function correctly on PC

Fixed an issue where the Operator Graves Skin "Shadow 0-1" and "Shadow 0-1 BlackCell" appear identical

Fixed an issue allowing the 9mm Daemon to be unlocked with all headshots, rather than just headshots from pistols

WARZONE CHANGES

WEAPONS



Adjustments



The following Weapon changes are reflected across all of Warzone including DMZ.



» Battle Rifles «

Cronen Squall Close Damage decreased Neck Damage Multiplier decreased Upper Torso Multiplier decreased



» Light Machine Guns «

RPK Close Damage decreased Close Damage Range increased Head Damage Multiplier increased Neck Damage Multiplier decreased Torso Damage Multipliers decreased Limb Damage Multipliers decreased



GAMEPLAY



Adjustments

Decreased Precision Airstrike damage to MRAPs, preventing them from being destroyed in one shot in Armored Royale



General

Fixed various issues causing information to be incorrect or missing while using COD Caster

Fixed an issue that could cause packet bursts and decrease game performance on Vondel

Fixed an issue where multiple objects could float in the air at Zaya Observatory

Fixed an issue that could cause missing collision on a building at Zaya Observatory, leading to an exploit

Battle Royale

Fixed an issue where a "Vehicle Under Attack" warning appears when the squad's MRAP takes fall damage in Armored Royale

Fixed an issue that could prevent respawn UI from appearing correctly in Armored Royale

Fixed an issue where a teammate leaving in Armored Royale Quads would not lower the Resurgence respawn timer for the rest of the team

Fixed an issue where Armor Plates would not reset from the Pre-Game Lobby once the match had started in Armored Royale

Fixed an issue where the Player could be kicked back to the main menu after trying to enter the Calling Card or Emblem sections in the Customize tab

Fixed an issue that could cause Safecracker Contract safes to spawn inside of objects at Zaya Observatory in Battle Royale

Fixed an issue that could allow Players to enter the Sarrif Bay Black Site without a key in Battle Royale

Fixed an issue where the MRAP's "Use Turret" prompt has extended range, interfering with or preventing interactions with Buy Stations and repairing of the rear tires in Armored Royale

Fixed an issue where the "Rotation Battle Royale" Quads Playlist shows a placeholder game mode

Fixed an issue where Operators could clip into each other after entering and exiting the MRAP turret in Armored Royale

DMZ

Fixed an issue where a SAM site at Zaya Observatory could spawn clipping into a nearby bus in DMZ

Fixed an issue where a gas canister in the bunker under Zaya Observatory could not be looted in DMZ

Fixed an issue where viewing a weapon's progression through the insured weapon slot then selecting "View Weapon" could kick the Player back to the DMZ main menu

Fixed an issue where the Faction Mission "Bounty" does not track correctly when a Player executes the Player with the Bounty in DMZ

Fixed an issue where Players could delete Backpack slots using the stow functionality when looting a cache in DMZ