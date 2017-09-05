Call Of Duty: WWII’s Upcoming Closed Beta Comes With Some Exclusive Goodies

The Call of Duty: WWII closed beta is rapidly approaching, which is exciting enough on its own – early access to the biggest game of the year – but it turns out the beta also comes with some exclusive bonuses! The official Call of Duty Twitter account has announced that everybody who helps them test out CoD: WWII early will get access to the Multiplayer Private Beta Combat pack.

Participate in the #WWIIBeta and get the exclusive MP Private Beta Combat Pack, including a unique helmet, calling card, and emblem! pic.twitter.com/KXx94eGald — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 2, 2017

As you can see, the Private Beta Combat Pack includes a calling card, emblem, and a helmet. Interestingly, this seems to confirm that customizable helmets will be a part of Call of Duty: WWII multiplayer. I can see it now, Allies vs. Axis engaged in a gritty boots-on-the-ground battle on the beaches Normandy with glow-in-the-dark pot leaf helmets.

The Call of Duty: WWII private beta is available to anybody who pre-orders the game. The beta will take place across two different weekends, with the first, which takes place from August 25 to 28, being exclusive to PlayStation 4 players. The second beta weekend, which runs from September 1 to 4 will be available on all platforms, including PC and Xbox One.

Want to pre-order Call of Duty: WWII and make sure you're signed up for the beta? You can do that at the official Call of Duty: WWII beta site, right here. The site tries to push the Digital Deluxe version on you, but don't worry, you don't have to pre-order the fancy version of CoD: WWII to get beta access – the basic game will do.

Call of Duty: WWII storms on the PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on November 3. Amazon Prime members can save 20% when they pre-order. You can check out all WWG's latest Call of Duty coverage here.