Call of Duty: WWII DLC Pack 2 Gets New Screenshots; New War Mode Feature Coming

In its newest weekly blog update, developer Sledgehammer Games provided some new information on imminent content for Call of Duty: World War II, including some peaks at said content via new screenshots.

As you may remember, earlier this week it and Activision announced the next DLC map pack for the first-person shooter dubbed The War Machine, which is coming first to PlayStation 4 on April 10th.

The update adds three new multiplayer maps, a new gameplay experience in War Mode, and a new chapter of Nazi zombies.

The new feature in War Mode will be an “AFK timer.” What this will do is that after five minutes of inactivity during a match, the game will boot you out to the main menu, which is a standard feature for many multiplayer games. While five minutes seems a bit long, it’s important to note that War Mode features longer than normal matches, so it’s not as long as it seems. You can read more about the AFK timer, here.

As already mentioned, there is also two new screenshots. The first showcases one of the DLC’s upcoming maps that is set in Giza, Egypt, featuring the area’s famous landmarks, such as the pyramids. More specifically, the screenshot features multiple artillery and artillery shells, as well as a destroyed tank.

Meanwhile, the other new screenshot showcases another look at the new Nazi Zombies map, The Shadowed Throne, where players descend into the war-torn epicenter of the Nazi order.

Personally, the addition of the “AFK timer” is substantial for War Mode. Given how common AFK systems are in multiplayer games, it always seemed crazy that War Mode didn’t have something for this issue. It’s further a bit crazy that it took this long for Sledgehammer Games to implement a system, but I suppose demand wasn’t through the roof for it.

Call of Duty: World War II – The War Machine DLC Pack 2 will be available for PlayStation 4 on April 10th for $14.99 USD, a standard price-point for map packs in the series. When the DLC will be made available to other platforms, wasn’t disclosed.

Call of Duty: World War II is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.