Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker Gets Action-Packed Gameplay Trailer

One of this summer’s most anticipated games on the Nintendo front is Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, a game that originally found its audience on the Wii U. Soon players everywhere will be able to see what all the fuss is about with this puzzle game. And in the meantime they can get a glimpse of what gameplay awaits them in a new trailer.

As you can see above, Treasure Tracker has a number of challenges awaiting both Toad and Toadette across many levels. These include everything from ghost houses to hills hiding secrets beneath them to fancy city settings straight out of Super Mario Odyssey.

It appears that we’re in for some great gameplay features throughout whether it’s throwing a mushroom at an enemy to get them out of our way; using a pickaxe to dig our way deeper into a level to find hidden goodies; or hopping on board a minecart and engaging in a first-person shooting game where you take down Piranha Plants while heading to the other end.

That’s not all either. Near the end of the trailer we get a glimpse at a giant Yoshi-like T-Rex who first acts as a threat, forcing Toad to climb out of harm’s way as he emerges from lava. But soon after, he’s able to take control of said creature temporarily as he breathes fire on enemies and stomping wherever he sees fit.

Don’t forget the game utilizes co-op features as well, based on the official game description: “The Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker game, which originally launched for the Wii U system to critical acclaim and adoration by fans, is coming to the Nintendo Switch system. This version includes new stages based on the various Kingdoms in the Super Mario Odyssey game. Also, play with a friend by sharing a pair of Joy-Con controllers. While one player controls Captain Toad, the other can assist with things like turnip cover fire.”

The game will also be reasonably priced, clocking in at just $40 apiece for Nintendo Switch and 3DS. So no matter which format you prefer, you’ll have hours of puzzle fun for a fraction of the price!

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker releases on July 13 for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS.