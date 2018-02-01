Alucard from Castlevania Statue Now Available for Pre-Order, Both Versions Here

Mondo is no stranger to providing unique collectibles for fans of all things pop culture. With impressive figures, vinyls, art prints, and more – they are a go to for many out there that are looking to make their collection as unique as possible. With Castlevania being such an iconic franchise in gaming, and with the Netflix anime premiering its second season this summer, it’s no surprise that series is getting some extra love from the beloved retailer.

There are now two versions of the stunningly detailed Alucard statue: the standard and the Mondo Exclusive. If you wanted to get the exclusive, good news! It’s only 5 bucks more! Details on both can be seen below, though the only difference between the two is that the exclusive has an interchangable arm with a shield featuring his crest.

Mondo Exclusive

Based on the classic Konami game Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, the Alucard statue is an original design inspired by the artwork of Ayami Kojima for the game. The statue depicts the half-human, half-vampire son of Dracula as an elegant yet ready for battle swordsman, with his cape revealing his three shape-shifter forms: mist, bat, and wolf! Alucard also features a interchangeable right arm throwing a dagger, one of his sub-weapons from the game!

This version comes with an interchangeable left arm holding a shield featuring Alucard’s crest.

Standard Edition

Both versions are available now for pre-order with the standard retailing at $300, and the exclusive at $305. The expected shipping timeframe is set for Q4 2018!

