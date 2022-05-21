CATAN and Ticket to Ride Get Official Cookbooks

✖

Asmodee has announced cookbooks inspired by the classic tabletop games CATAN and Ticket to Ride. Asmodee will partner with Ulysses Press to publish the new cookbooks, which will feature original recipes and full-color layouts. Each cookbook was inspired by the core theme of their respective game. CATAN's cookbook will focus on the building of a new civilization, while Ticket to Ride's cookbook will be inspired by traveling a rail line. Both books are scheduled for release in Spring 2023.

CATAN and Ticket to Ride are two of the more popular board games published by Asmodee, the world's largest tabletop games publisher. CATAN features players competing to expand their civilization, building roads and placing new settlements in key locations to gather future resources. Meanwhile, Ticket to Ride involves building of cross-country rail lines, scoring points by completing lines between specific cities. Both games have received numerous adaptations over the years, adding new rules and maps and other variations to the game experience.

"This cooperation is something we wanted to do for a long time and I'm very excited that with the Ulysses team we found such a passionate partner," said Asmodee Entertainment Licensing Manager Alexander Thieme in a press release announcing the new cookbooks. "Having seen the first ideas for the books I'm absolutely sure that fans of both gaming brands will love these books. With tens of millions of active players in North America alone these books will find themselves in a great many kitchens and on a great many coffee tables before too long."

Ulysses Press is an independent books publisher with a large cookbook line. Ulysses Press has published everything from unofficial Hogwarts cookbooks to books with recipes inspired by the works of Studio Ghibli, so they should be a good fit for bringing the CATAN and Ticket to Ride experiences to life via cooking.

Both books will be distributed by Simon and Schuster, with pre-orders expected to be available this fall.