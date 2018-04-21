Cities: Skylines Announces New Parklife Expansion

Cities: Skylines is getting a new expansion soon called Parklife that adds amusement parks, zoos, and more to the city-building game.

An announcement on the game’s Steam page detailed everything that’s included in the expansion that’s coming to the PC version of Cities: Skylines. With new maps, assets, and features that can be leveled up, Parklife has a lot going for it.

“We’re pleased to announce that Cities: Skylines will be getting a playful new expansion, Parklife,” the Steam announcement said. “Parklife is a lively new add-on for the PC version of Paradox Interactive and Colossal Order’s hit city-builder. The expansion will make your city more vibrant than ever with new amusement parks and zoos; nature reserves and city parks, giving new life to your empty land with custom green spaces.”

In addition to the features mentioned above, a new country music radio station is also being added. When Parklife is released, the PC version will receive a free update with additional features like an improved camera mode, new tourist models, and modding features.

The Parklife expansion isn’t available just yet, but PC players can go ahead and buy it ahead of the May 29 release date for 10 percent off the normal $14.99 price. For some of the finer details about the expansion, the Steam announcement provided a list of features that’ll be included in Parklife when it releases in May.