Civilization IV: The Complete Edition Is Free for Limited Time Through Twitch Prime

Heads up! If you’re a Twitch Prime user, then you have a brand new free game waiting for you right now. Sid Meier’s Civilization IV: The Complete Edition is currently yours to claim for free, and all you have to do is log in and snag it. We will remind you that, if you have Amazon Prime, then you automatically have Twitch Prime. It’s included as part of your Prime account, and all you have to do is link your two accounts in order to claim your free rewards. You can do that here.

There’s actually more free stuff waiting for you there once you log in. Civ IV is just the latest free game offered to Prime members, but some of the more recent rewards are still there for the taking. If you love Overwatch, then you’ll love Paladins, a free-to-play hero shooter from Hi-Rez Studios, and right now Twitch Prime members also get some exclusive Paladins gear. By logging in you’ll get a couple of diamond chests, a new mount, and a new skin. Call of Duty WWII players also have some rewards to claim!

As for Civilization IV, you guys have no idea what you’ve been missing if you’ve never played this game. When it comes to video games that can turn the minutes into hours, Civilization IV is probably still the undisputed king. There’s something so mesmerizing about the slow expansion of the world map, the steady exploration, and the gratification that comes from seeing your civilization evolve through the epochs. Here’s the official game description from it’s Steam page, for those interested:

“With over 6 million units sold and unprecedented critical acclaim from fans and press around the world, Sid Meier’s Civilization is recognized as one of the greatest PC game franchises of all-time.

“Now, Sid Meier and Firaxis Games will take this incredibly fun and addictive game to new heights by adding new ways to play and win, new tools to manage and expand your civilization, all-new easy to use mod capabilities and intense multiplayer modes and options. Civilization IV will come to life like never before in a beautifully detailed, living 3D world that will elevate the gameplay experience to a whole new level. Civilization IV has already been heralded as one of the top ten games of 2005, and a must-have for gamers around the globe!”