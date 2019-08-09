Clank! Legacy: Acquisitions Incorporated Coming This September

The worlds of Clank! and Acquisitions: Incorporated are colliding in a new board game coming this fall. Earlier this month, Dire Wolf Digital and Penny Arcade announced that Clank! Legacy: Acquisitions Incorporated would be released this September. The new game merges the unique deckbuilding board game mechanics of Clank! with the crazy world of Acquisitions Incorporated, the ongoing Penny Arcade D&D campaign starring a group of adventurers working for a large adventuring corporation. As the title of the game suggests, Clank! Legacy is a legacy-style game that plays out over the course of a 10+ session campaign. The events of each session permanently affect future games and the overall story, and eventually results in a unique and fully replayable Clank! game.

The original Clank! game was a unique blend of deckbuilding and treasure collecting. Players purchase cards to increase their thieving abilities as they explore a dragon lair, stealing treasure as they progress. However, a false step might attract the attention of the dragon, who grows more and more angry as its treasure disappears. Originally released in 2016, the game became a major success for Dire Wolf Digital and co-publisher Renegade, with multiple expansions and spinoffs.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Meanwhile, Acquisitions Incorporated has grown from a humble podcast launched in 2008 to a mega-franchise of its own. In addition to multiple sold out live shows every year, Acquisitions Incorporated has also appeared in multiple video game and board game tie-ins, including the first ever official third-party produced D&D supplement, which was released earlier this year. It seems like the Acquisitions Incorporated logo is appearing on everything nowadays…which, honestly is one of the goals of the adventuring franchise.

Clank! Legacy: Acquisitions Incorporated will be released this September, and players can get a sneak peek now by purchasing the Clank! Acquisitions Incorporated Upper Management Pack, which contains figures that can be instantly incorporated into any Clank! game. No retail price for Clank! Legacy: Acquisitions Incorporated has been announced.