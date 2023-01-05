Everyone Is Thirsting Over Clue's Redesigned Characters

Hasbro has instantly brought its popular Clue franchise back to relevancy, and all they had to do was re-design the characters to capture the Internet's...fancy. Yesterday, Hasbro officially launched a new edition of Clue, the classic murder mystery game in which players attempt to discover who killed Mr. Boddy in his Tudor-style mansion. The new version of Clue comes with a few physical upgrades – the character pieces have been replaced with miniatures of the various characters, the weapons are a little heftier, and the mansion itself has gotten a visual update. More importantly, the seven core characters of Clue were also radically redesigned along with new backstories and an overarching plot for the game. The traditionally elderly Ms. White was replaced with a younger "Chef White" complete with an undercut and a come hither look that's going to awaken a lot of feelings in people. Meanwhile, Professor Plum is rocking a distinct Steve Kornacki (the map guy from MSNBC) vibe and Colonel Mustard is now....well, he's a daddy, there's just no other way to say it. All in all, the new Clue game has the same vibes as the classic Clue movie, namely that there's a bunch of very attractive people stuck in a house where a murder has been committed.

It didn't take long for the Internet to pick their favorite new character, as well as describe in detail as to what they'd like to do with that character and what room they'd like to do it in. A few people even went as far as to bring weapons into it, turning the "Who, Where, and with What" of Clue into something completely different.

Here's a few of our favorite reactions about the new Clue characters.