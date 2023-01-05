Everyone Is Thirsting Over Clue's Redesigned Characters
Hasbro has instantly brought its popular Clue franchise back to relevancy, and all they had to do was re-design the characters to capture the Internet's...fancy. Yesterday, Hasbro officially launched a new edition of Clue, the classic murder mystery game in which players attempt to discover who killed Mr. Boddy in his Tudor-style mansion. The new version of Clue comes with a few physical upgrades – the character pieces have been replaced with miniatures of the various characters, the weapons are a little heftier, and the mansion itself has gotten a visual update. More importantly, the seven core characters of Clue were also radically redesigned along with new backstories and an overarching plot for the game. The traditionally elderly Ms. White was replaced with a younger "Chef White" complete with an undercut and a come hither look that's going to awaken a lot of feelings in people. Meanwhile, Professor Plum is rocking a distinct Steve Kornacki (the map guy from MSNBC) vibe and Colonel Mustard is now....well, he's a daddy, there's just no other way to say it. All in all, the new Clue game has the same vibes as the classic Clue movie, namely that there's a bunch of very attractive people stuck in a house where a murder has been committed.
It didn't take long for the Internet to pick their favorite new character, as well as describe in detail as to what they'd like to do with that character and what room they'd like to do it in. A few people even went as far as to bring weapons into it, turning the "Who, Where, and with What" of Clue into something completely different.
Here's a few of our favorite reactions about the new Clue characters.
They Dig Your Vibe
prevnext
Colonel Mustard and Miss Scarlett look like they want you to know they saw you across the bedroom with the rope and dig your vibe. https://t.co/Fuy1ZodALN— Collin Murr (@CollinMurr) January 5, 2023
Is This Glass Onion?
prevnext
Is this Glass Onion https://t.co/zv9ZDfxXpV— Garrett Gilchrist (@TygerbugGarrett) January 5, 2023
Why are they so hot?
prevnext
why are they all so hot lmao https://t.co/KMDUUQPGXJ— AKA Mack 🦖 (@cubano_sucio) January 5, 2023
Can I Get Her In the Kitchen With Rope?
prevnext
Can I get her in the kitchen with the rope, please. https://t.co/F8OK9dybIX pic.twitter.com/xEoQpQRy8K— Aoife Sharpteeth (@ManySharpTeeth) January 5, 2023
Any one of them could murder me
prevnext
any single one of them could murder me and i’d say thank u https://t.co/Ma8w0y0Rxu— the english simmer (@EnglishSimmer) January 5, 2023
Clue said Gay Rights
prevnext
Clue said GAY RIGHTS https://t.co/epZZGZ469n— Nic (@njnic23) January 5, 2023
Miss Scarlet, please shatter my vertebrae
prevnext
Miss Scarlett, if you would, please shatter my vertebrae due to blunt force trauma, preferably using your shoes https://t.co/9sVFI7b71Q— Tom Bombadillionaire (@hunkenjoyer) January 5, 2023
Every Single Clue Character Can Get It
prev
Every single clue character can Get It https://t.co/GZze3e7TpH— C.A. Pinkham (@EyePatchGuy) January 4, 2023