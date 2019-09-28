How to Move Your Code Vein Character from Demo to the Full Game

If you’re playing Code Vein this weekend, chances are you probably got it after trying out the demo where everyone got their first taste of Bandai Namco’s Dark Souls-inspired anime adventure. You probably also spent a lot of your time in that demo tweaking your appearance with an exceptionally involved character creation system. It’d be a shame for the time spent on getting a character just right to go to waste by not being able to use that protagonist in the full game, so Bandai Namco has made it a simple process for anyone who wants to bring their demo character with them.

The option to move character appearances from the demo version to the main game was added as part of a Day 1 patch the developer released for Code Vein. Importing your character is a fairly simple process that just involves going into the demo and the main game and toying around with the character creation system to bring your character over.

To start, head into the demo and navigate to the character appearance menu by returning to the mirror at your base camp (you can build a character by selecting “New Game,” but you may as well just build one in the full game at that point). Once you’ve got your character how you want them, save their appearance using the option towards the bottom of the customization screen. There are multiple slots for outfits and appearances, so you don’t have to worry about being locked into one look. Just make sure you choose the “Save/Delete Appearance” option and not “Save/Delete Customization.”

Next, head into the full game and select the option to start a new game. You’ll be met with another character creation menu that looks nearly identical, though this one will have an option that says “Load Character’s Appearance from Demo.” That’s the one that you want to pick, and assuming you saved your character’s appearance correctly by following the instructions above, you’ll have your demo character waiting for you in the main game.

The catch with this is that the migration feature only works if you’re starting a new game. If you’ve already begun a fresh adventure and try to import the appearance at your base camp, you won’t be able to. With so many different options made possible by the character creation system though, you’ll probably end up with a new look before too long no matter what you start out with.

Code Vein is now available for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC platforms.