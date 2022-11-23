ComicBook.com's 2022 Gift Guide for Tabletop Games

The holiday season is upon us, which means it's time to start looking for gifts for loved ones. If you have a friend or family member who loves board games, you might struggle on what the "hot" games are for a family member. There are hundreds of different board games that come out every year, ranging from new versions of popular games, games based on fan-favorite movies or franchises, or totally unique games that focus on deep strategy. To help you figure out what to buy this holiday season, we've compiled some great recently released games that should be a big hit with your loved one. If you're looking for gift ideas for a Dungeons & Dragons fan (or someone who enjoys tabletop RPGs), we have a separate gift guide available for you to browse.

Pokemon Battle Academy Another Pokemon card game option is Pokemon Battle Academy, a boxed set that actually teaches kids how to play the Pokemon Trading Card Game. Pokemon Battle Academy comes with several decks, each of which are designed to show kids how to play the card game in a very methodical and easy-to-learn fashion. Plus, parents can get in on the action, too, so they can learn about the card game that their kids love to play. There are two versions of Pokemon Battle Academy. The link below is for the more recent set that includes Pokemon V cards. Where to Buy: Amazon Price: $23.95

Dark Souls: Tomb of Giants While an Elden Ring board game won't be out until next year at the earliest, Steamforged Games has recently expanded upon its popular Dark Souls game. The Tomb of Giants Core Game is intended to be a standalone entry point for the game, which can also be expanded upon with some of the many other Dark Souls expansions released by Steamforged over the years. If you know someone who enjoys the Soulslike series of games, this might be the set for them. Where to Buy: Amazon Price: $109.95

Birdwatcher (Photo: Oni Games) Birdwatcher is a unique game that follows in the growing genre of "bird games," or games about birds. In this game, players attempt to lure birds to their tree, successfully take a picture of that bird, and then get their photos published. The artwork in Birdwatcher was made by Lauren Helton, a biologist and scientific illustrator, meaning that this game will be perfect for bird lovers. If you know someone who either loves birds or enjoys unique strategy games, Birdwatcher might be the perfect gift. Where to Buy: Amazon Price: $40

Northgard: Uncharted Lands Northgard: Uncharted Lands is a fun game in which players control a Viking clan looking to explore and grow their holdings. The game mixes settlement building with area control, combat, and deck building, but in a surprisingly streamlined manner. Players score points in a variety of fashions, so a key to the game is deciding on a style of play and then figuring out how to adapt when their opponents make their move. This is a great strategy game with multiple expansions that's perfect for those who love Vikings or games that offer a little bit of everything. Where to Buy: Amazon Price: $89.99

Massive Darkness 2 Massive Darkness 2 is a dungeon-crawler game in which players cooperatively try to defeat waves of enemies while completing certain goals. The game is unique for a couple of reasons – each player character has its own set of abilities and mechanics, meaning that players will have to learn different nuances and how to best utilize their characters. The game also comes with a ton of different expansions, adding new monsters and heroes to the fray. Massive Darkness 2 also comes with a ton of different miniatures, all of which are detailed and dying to be painted. Where to Buy: Amazon Price: $99.99

Jurassic World: Legacy of Isla Nublar (Photo: Funko Games) Legacy games are a unique kind of board game in which gameplay shifts and changes from session to session depending on the choices made by players. In Jurassic World: Legacy of Isla Nublar, players will re-live the Jurassic Park series of movies, building up Isla Nublar by researching different kinds of dinosaurs and choosing where to place the dinosaurs. The game comes with 12 types of dinosaurs, with many hidden behind "mystery boxes" that players unlock over the course of the game. If you know someone who likes Jurassic Park, this is the game to get. Where to Buy: Amazon Price: $120

Where to Buy: Amazon Price: $120 prevnext

Star Wars Villainous (Photo: Ravensburger) The Villainous line of games is a great "gateway" franchise, in that it introduces more casual players to more complex kinds of games. Earlier this year, Ravensburger expanded their Villainous line with the first Star Wars-themed game. The asymmetrical game puts players in charge of a different villain, competing to complete a specific set of objectives before their opponents. Each character has vastly different styles of play, which adds a lot of replayability as players will need to learn their character on the fly. Star Wars Villainous is a stand-alone game that isn't compatible with other Villainous games. However, Ravensburger almost assuredly will release more expansions for Star Wars Villainous in the future. Where to Buy: Amazon Price: $39.99