Conan Exiles DLC Leaks, While ‘The Imperial East’ DLC Gets a Launch Trailer

While one DLC pack is now available, another leaks early! Such is the way in the world of Conan Exiles but at least that means fans of this hardcore survival game have a lot to look forward to! The Imperial East Pack DLC is now available, which is celebrated with a brand new launch trailer, bringing the world of Khitai into the player’s view with building components, armor, weapons, and so much more. But apparently that’s not the end of what’s new, and thanks to an Xbox One “oops,” we now know what’s next.

An emergency hot fix went live on Xbox One and in their report, they just accidentally confirmed what’s on the horizon. Thanks to one eagle-eyed Reddit user, we’ve even got a sneak peek at the at the perks menu for what kind of gear is on the way from Aquilonia.

The user shared a ton of screenshots highlighting the armor, weapons, and building styles coming with the Aquilonia update. For those unfamiliar, it’s a nation that King Conan claims for himself within the franchise.

As far as the Imperial East DLC goes, it’s currently priced at $9.99. Since the Aquilonia one functions in the same way, just for a different region, it’s fair to assume that the next content drop will run about the same price. The cool thing about this game too is for those that know how to work the servers, if you don’t want to pay for each pack simply ask another player on the server to make something for you and drop it for you to grab. It’s pretty easy, and a unique bonus to a server-based game.

Conan Exiles is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. For a small blurb about our thoughts on the title, check out a snippet from our full review below:

“Bottom line is that though this game was incredibly rich in story and luscious environments to discover, it felt very unrefined at times and often unjustifiably daunting. The survival aspects are heavily imposed and just aren’t for everyone, and the repetition of “do this, do that, do this again, do that again, die, do this, do that” became like a second job at times. But don’t let that necessarily turn you away, because Conan Exiles hides a gem that is truly unique to this game – a treasure of accomplishment, of a well-deserved journey, and a gameplay experience that you’ll always remember.”