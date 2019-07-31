Concrete Genie PS4 Release Date Revealed In New Trailer

Today, publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Pixelopus announced that the latter’s PS4 exclusive, Concrete Genie, is releasing on October 8, if you’re in North America. If you’re in Europe, then you’ll need to wait until October 9. The pair also revealed the game’s price-point, which will be a budget-friendly $30. There’s also a Digital Deluxe Edition that will be available for $10 more, and that will include a digital soundtrack, a digital art book, a “Pond Design” add-on pack, and a PlayStation 4 “Lighthouse” dynamic theme. Meanwhile, pre-orders will include an avatar set and another dynamic theme, dubbed “Denska,” which features a rooftop scene with music by Sam Marshall.

Finally, to accompany all of this news, Sony Interactive Entertainment and Pixelopus released a brand-new trailer showing off a little bit of everything about the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Sony, the game will also come with two PlayStation VR modes that PlayStation VR owners can experience if they’d like. And there will also be a photo mode, which is great news, because the game looks beautiful. And to add to this, it will come packing a special, replay-esq time lapse feature that will allow players to demonstrate how they created their artworks.

Concrete Genie looks far from a system seller, but it’s good to see PlayStation still supporting and helping bring to life smaller games like this. It’s no God of War or Spider-Man, but not everything can be or should be a big expensive AAA production.

Concrete Genie will be available on October 8 (October 9 for Europe), starting at $30. It will be exclusive to PS4, and at the moment, there’s been no word of this being a timed exclusive, suggesting it will remain a PS4 exclusive. Below, you can read more about the upcoming adventure:

“Concrete Genie is a game about a bullied teenager named Ash, who escapes his troubles by painting spectacular living landscapes and mischievous creatures throughout his abandoned hometown of Denska. As he masters this magical paint, he discovers it can purify Denska’s polluted walls. Can Ash overcome the bullies and paint his hometown back to life?”