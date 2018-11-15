‘Contra 3’-Inspired Shooter ‘Blazing Chrome’ Coming To Switch/PS4/PC In Early 2019

Considering we haven’t gotten a new Contra game in, well, ages, it’s about time that someone stepped up and made something to fill the run-and-gun void. And, thankfully, that’s just what Joymasher has in mind with its forthcoming Blazing Chrome.

Set to release in early 2019, the 16-bit style action game is set to debut on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC — which means you can take the Contra-style shooting action wherever you go.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can watch the trailer above to see what the game is all about, and check out the full features below.

In Blazing Chrome, machines rule the world and the few humans left are on the edge of total extermination, lacking power, prestige or status among their metal and circuits overlords. Bring your best pal and kick some metal butts to free the humankind while enjoying a classic run’n’gun, fully loaded with action and exciting fights!

History

Humans are expendable after an AI controlled robot army take over the world. They survive in hiding while their hunters rule the surface. When a small rebel group gets an intel about a big AI’s power plant, the machines strike their camp before they can organize an attack. A small group of rebels escape and go in a suicide mission to destroy this power plant. Choose to play as Mavra, a super badass human resistance soldier, or Doyle, the equally groovy and deadly insurgent robot. This suicide mission will result in heavy casualties and a ton of lock-and-load fast-paced action where scraping robots and blazing chrome with your powerful weapons is the only thing standing between you and your freedom.

Gameplay

Dash through five apocalyptic environments with hundred of robots-enemies to blow to pieces. Blast your way through the enemy lines and and try to defeat a bunch of mechanical bosses with using hoverbikes, huge armors and a whole arsenal of kick-ass weapons.

Blazing Chrome offers a lot of features in the legacy of classic run-and-gun games:

Local and remote co-op gameplay.

16-bit post-apocalyptic environments.

Classic fast-paced run-and-gun experience.

Epic boss battles and crazy lot minibosses fights.

Genuine arcade feel.

Motorcycle and jetpack action.

Rad pixel art.

This game certainly looks awesome, and we can’t wait to get our hands on it! Shiny and Chrome!