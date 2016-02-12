Controller Modz Custom Deadpool Xbox One Controller Review – Hitting the Mark

There's a growing market out there for custom controllers, since players want something they can call their own when they're playing, whether it's a special Street Fighter FightStick (or Dragon Ball FighterZ, as of late), or something as simple as a funky-looking controller hydrodipped with all sorts of colors. It's that level of distinction that they're after. Me? Since I've got a penchant for comic book stuff as of late, I felt it would be great if I took a look at controllers that had a superhero sort of set-up. And the first place I stopped was Controller Modz, a company that specializes in making custom controllers based on popular franchises, as well as general designs. As you can see from its catalog, the company has quite a few to offer, but there's one design that stood out to me – Deadpool. The main reason for this is, of course, Deadpool 2, which is just a few months away from release, but also because I like my gaming with attitude anyway. (Just ask me how cursive I talk when I'm in the middle of a session of Dark Souls III or Celeste.) So I decided to see what the team could build in terms of a Deadpool controller – and I definitely like the results. First off, there's selecting the basic design. As I mentioned, the site has a number of these, but the Deadpool one in particular can be found here. As you can see, it's more of a fan-based design and not so much an official Marvel one, but it captures the nature of what the character is about, so we'll call it a "tribute" controller, if you will. The design for the controller – which mainly covers the front side, as the back just goes with its default black color – features Deadpool on the right side of the controller, holding his twin pistols. There are also a few "BANG! BANG!" references on it, as well as his name on the side. I kind of would have preferred to see a chimichanga thrown in there somewhere, but I digress.

Bells and Whistles This isn't just a skin taped onto the controller, either. Controller Modz actually went all out to give it a professionally hydro dipped finish, so that it not only looks cool, but feels good as well. When you brush your hand upon the surface, it actually feels rather smooth. And it feels good after a few hours of play as well. In addition, Controller Modz offered the option to replace the analog sticks and buttons with different models. You can stick with the default, if you prefer, as pictured, but for this particular design, I decided to replace everything with red chrome. Because, hey, Deadpool, right? You can see the finished design below. As you can see, the chrome parts really add a bit more flourish to the controller, although default black works pretty well, too, depending on what you're in the mood for. But I was surprised how high-quality the chrome sticks felt, with a metallic finish that made for easier handling and utmost precision with games like, for instance, Call of Duty: WWII. The buttons perform pretty well, too, as they react as they normally would. But the chrome makes them slightly more comfortable as well, soft to the touch. Granted, going with an all-solid design means you can't see the letters on the buttons, but hard-core players know the functions anyway, so no biggie. Oh, and for good measure, I had the LED light replaced as well – with red, obviously. Different colors are available, but Controller Modz really made sure that its operation wasn't messed with. They just did a small adjustment with the light and kept it going like it was supposed to. prevnext