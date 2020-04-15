Cooking Mama: Cookstar Publisher Responds to Claims of Unauthorized Releases

Cooking Mama: Cookstar‘s publisher has responded to the claims of the game’s unauthorized releases. Planet Entertainment has released a statement that claims creative differences were a part of the confusion. Office Create issued an earlier statement placing most of the blame on Planet Entertainment. But, the back and forth continues now. PE claims that it was “fully within its rights to publish and release the game when it did. This entire story has been thoroughly bizarre. Fans who were just hoping for some new recipes and gesture-based gaming got a lot more than they bargained for with Cookstar.

“Planet Entertainment wants to explain the mystery surrounding the Nintendo Switch game to all Cooking Mama: Cookstar fans,” the company begins. “Office Create, the rights holder to Cooking Mama, approved a detailed game design in 2019. 1st Playable, the game developer, and Planet followed the exact approved design. That design is the exact game on Nintendo Switch, which also includes many additional Office Create suggestions which add gameplay value.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The statement continues, “Unfortunately, creative differences arose as Cooking Mama: Cookstar was near completion that were outside the scope of our agreement and the game design approved by Office Create. By contract, Planet is fully within its rights to publish Cooking Mama: Cookstar. There is no active litigation or ruling that prevents Planet from publishing the game.”

“Cooking Mama fans have been very enthusiastic about Cooking Mama: Cookstar, including the many new features including Vegetarian and, Unicorn food, Potluck Party, plus more,” they added. “We appreciate the overwhelming positive response and support from Cooking Mama: Cookstar fans. Office Create has our total respect. We thank them for their wisdom and wish them well.”

Office Create went so far as the previously argue that Planet Entertainment “failed to meet the standards that our customers expect and deserve,” with previous game builds. They go on to add, “Yet, despite being contractually obligated to correct the identified deficiencies and resubmit the corrected game for Office Create’s approval, Planet proceeded to release Cooking Mama: Cookstar without addressing all of the rejections and without Office Create’s approval.”

That’s where the friction is coming from. It’s hard to say which party is in the right or wrong right now, but it seems like there is more drama simmering in the case of the newest Cooking Mama entry.

Will you be checking out Cooking Mama: Cookstar? Let us know in the comments!