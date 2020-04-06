Cooking Mama Fans Think The New Game Was a Cryptocurrency Conspiracy

By Marc Deschamps

Over the last week, Nintendo Switch owners have been baffled by the bizarre release of Cooking Mama: Cookstar. The game was released on the Switch eShop on March 26th, but was quickly pulled from sale. If that wasn't strange enough, it seems that things are getting a bit weirder. A new conspiracy theory alleges that Cooking Mama: Cookstar was actually using Nintendo Switch units to mine for bitcoin, and Nintendo pulled the game after discovering this. The game's developers have denied the rumor, but there still hasn't been an explanation provided for Cookstar's disappearance from the eShop, and fans want to know what's going on!

