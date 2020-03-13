Coronavirus and the NBA Suspended Season Cause NBA 2K20 Crash

The Coronavirus pandemic is quite unprecedented in modern times, and it’s leading to a number of issues around the video game industry that are a bit unusual, to say the least. Take, for example, the NBA’s suspended season. It’s quite unusual to have something halt the entire season, and as such, it seems that 2K Games did not have a plan in place for such an occurrence in NBA 2K20. The game has a mode called Start Today, which allows players to begin a career based on the current NBA standings. It’s a pretty neat concept. The only problem is that the game is trying to pull stats from a suspended season, and this is causing the game to crash!

The unfortunate thing about this situation is that right now, there are probably a lot of basketball fans that would really like to use Start Today to get their NBA fix in! Obviously, NBA 2K20‘s other modes still work, but there’s certainly a novelty to be found in being able to play the game as if the season hadn’t stopped. Especially for NBA 2K20 players that might be stuck in the house in the near future.

Of course, it’s hard to blame 2K for the mistake. This isn’t a situation like the bugs that have plagued WWE 2K20. It would have been nearly impossible to predict that this sort of thing could have happened. Moving forward, it seems like a safe bet that 2K Games will find a way to “lock” Start Today mode at the place the season left off. That way, players can continue to enjoy the mode should the season stop again, for one reason or another. 2K Games has not acknowledged the issue yet, but it seems likely the publisher will fix the problem sooner, rather than later.

The news of the NBA’s suspended season came as quite a shock to everyone, including players in the league. The decision was announced yesterday, after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for Coronavirus. Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker just so happened to be streaming Call of Duty: Warzone on Twitch when the news broke about the postponement. Booker was surprised to say the least, and his reaction was caught mid-stream.

Have you tried playing Start Today on NBA 2K20? How do you feel about the NBA's suspended season?