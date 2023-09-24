Counter-Strike 2 May Release Very, Very Soon

Counter-Strike 2 is seemingly going to release very, very soon. Valve is one of the most well-respected video game companies out there. They're best-known for creating Steam, the leading video game storefront which houses thousands of video games of all shapes and sizes. The platform is now 20 years old and has become even more popular in the last year thanks to the release of Steam Deck, a pretty powerful handheld gaming device that allows people to take some of the best AAA games on the go. If you actively play on PC, it's even better as players can continue their progress from PC on Steam Deck. They're also responsible for giving us some of the greatest games of all-time from Half-Life 2, Counter-Strike, Portal 2, Left 4 Dead, and much more. Unfortunately, Valve doesn't really make too many big new games anymore.

Valve did surprise fans recently by announcing Counter-Strike 2, a game that will pretty dramatically improve the Counter-Strike experience. Fans have been playing the game in various tests all summer long with promises from Valve that everyone would get to play before summer ended. Sadly, summer has officially ended and there hasn't been a proper release date announcement. However, it sounds like Valve is teasing a release next week. The official Counter-Strike account asked fans what they're doing next Wednesday which seems to suggest a release for the game will be on that day or at the very least, a proper update for the release date.

What are you doing next Wednesday? — CS2 (@CounterStrike) September 20, 2023

It would make sense for Valve to just drop the game with no major marketing build up as Counter-Strike 2 is expected to be free-to-play, so it doesn't have to "sell" people on the game. Either way, we can probably expect some kind of big news on the game very soon. Counter-Strike 2 is also expected to replace Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, a game that has been one of the biggest titles on Steam for about a decade now. Whether or not its sequel will come to consoles remains to be seen.