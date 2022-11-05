Cowboy Bebop Roleplaying Game Live on Kickstarter

The Cowboy Bebop tabletop roleplaying game is live on Kickstarter. The crowdfunding campaign for the Cowboy Bebop Roleplaying Game has raised over $350,000 with over a week remaining, making it one of the top-funding RPG Kickstarters of the year. The new game is being developed by Don't Panic Games and Mana Project Studios and places players in the role of a group of bounty hunters working on a score with increasingly dangerous stakes. Also included are rules on how to incorporate key characters from the Cowboy Bebop series into the game, bringing in characters like Spike Spiegel in as either allies or hinderances to the party.

The Cowboy Bebop Roleplaying Game uses a new game system, one that's built around a three act structure, with escalating stakes. Tests are completed by building pools of D6s based on which traits a character wants to use to complete a task. Each tests results in a number of "hits" – resources that can be spent to move players closer to their goals – and at least one shock, which the Big Shot (the game's version of a game master) uses to complicate things. Players can choose to "wound" traits to cancel out shocks, which removes that trait from use until later in the game. Players can also choose to gamble to try to score additional hits, but with greater consequences if they fail.

Backers will receive a PDF copy of the game with a $19 pledge, while a physical edition will be sent to those who pledge $49 or more. Higher level pledges are also available, which include leatherbound books and custom dice.

