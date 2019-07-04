Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Free DLC Characters Leaked

Last month, Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled launched onto PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. And this week, the game’s first wave of free “Grand Prix” DLC arrived. For those that don’t know: Grand Prix is a series of content that will see a ton of new characters, tracks, customization items, and more added to the game for free. It’s a pretty robust post-launch support plan, especially when you consider it’s free. As alluded to, this week the first wave of it hit, most notably adding five new racers to the game. You can read more about it here.

That all said, dataminers have discovered what appears to be a list of every DLC character developer Beenox plans on adding to the game, including a few characters we already knew about it, but plenty we didn’t know about. Included in this mix is a handful of Spyro characters, which is a bit of a surprise. We already knew Spyro was coming to the game this fall, but not many were expecting to see other characters from the series. Anyway, without further ado, here are the characters discovered in the datamining:

Baby Coco

Baby Cortex

Baby Crash

Baby N.Tropy

Baby-T

Chick (CTTR)

Emperor Velo (CNK)

Gnasty Gnorc (Spyro)

Hunter (Spyro)

Nina Cortex (CTTR)

Pasadena (CTTR)

Rilla Roo (Bash)

Ripto (Spyro)

Sorceress (Spyro)

Spyro

Stew (CTTR)

Von Clutch (CTTR)

Willie Wumpa Cheeks (CTTR)

Of course, like any leak, take this with a grain of salt. While datamining leaks are traditionally very reliable, it’s still unofficial information. And even if it’s correct, which it most likely is, it’s subject to change.

That said, it’s nice to see Activision and Beenox supporting the game so much. It’s a heck of a lot more support than Mario Kart gets from Nintendo, despite the series being one of its most popular it has.

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is available for PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a PC port.

For more news, media, and information on the kart racer remake, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here. Meanwhile, be on the lookout for our review of the title, which will be dropping later today.

Thanks, Games Radar.