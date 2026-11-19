Pearl Abyss has released update 2.05.01 for Crimson Desert, bringing another round of improvements and bug fixes to the open-world adventure. The latest updates introduces a handful of quality-of-life changes, including the ability to examine some items directly from the inventory, alongside adjustments to character motion and several bug fixes affecting quests, combat, housing, and user interface.

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There are also several smaller fixes addressing issues players may have encountered while exploring, including problems with underwater mounts, character equipment, and map icons. Here’s everything included in the latest Crimson Desert update.

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Inventory and Gameplay Improvements

Improved the Inventory so that Treasure Maps, Wanted Posters, books, and similar items can now be examined directly. Players can select View Details > Examine to inspect eligible items. Books cannot be examined until their associated knowledge has been acquired.

to inspect eligible items. Books cannot be examined until their associated knowledge has been acquired. Expanded the camera rotation area on the dyeing and haircut screens, allowing players to drag the mouse across the entire screen.

Improved upper-body movement when the character begins walking.

Combat and Character Fixes

Fixed an issue where certain underwater mounts failed to accelerate when using the Classic movement control type.

[Damiane] Fixed an issue where Skystep did not activate properly in certain situations.

Fixed an issue where Kutum failed to attack in certain situations.

Fixed an issue where equipment other than the main weapon was not re-equipped after a cutscene ended.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from switching to another character after starting certain quests.

Quest and Mission Fixes

Fixed an issue in the Shackles of Fate quest where the character could intermittently fall while hanging onto the Blackstar.

Fixed an issue where certain NPCs could not be spoken to during the Bloodstained Throne quest.

Fixed an issue where some quest items could not be obtained while constructing Flame Knights’ Castle and Drakesfall Castle.

Fixed an issue where the UI could display incorrectly when selecting View Information for certain quests.

Fixed an issue where faction quest information could not be viewed properly.

Housing, Items, and UI Fixes

Fixed an issue where certain items could not be placed in Free Construction mode.

Fixed an issue where some housing areas in Free Construction mode were smaller than intended.

Fixed an issue where the enhancement levels of Key Items equipped by mercenaries were displayed incorrectly.

Fixed an issue where discarding multiple identical items from the Kuku Pot at once would only discard one item, causing the remaining items to disappear.

Fixed an issue where certain Ocean Knowledge entries appeared as ???.

Fixed an issue where certain map icons intermittently failed to appear.

Known Issues

Pearl Abyss maintains an official list of known issues affecting Crimson Desert. Players can consult the official Known Issues listing for additional information about problems the development team is currently investigating. This update has rolled out across all available platforms.