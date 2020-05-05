Amazon Reveals New Crucible Trailer, Screenshots, and Release Date

Amazon Games today announced that Crucible, its free-to-play competitive team-based shooter developed by Relentless Studios, will officially launch for PC on May 20th. The game has been in development for several years now, and its launch window was revealed just last month as, well, this month. In addition to the release date, Amazon Games has shared a first-look trailer as well as a whole bunch of details and screenshots for the upcoming video game.

The basic premise of the game sees players choose from a unique roster of characters with their own weapons and abilities to hunt enemy players as well as hostile creatures on a rogue planet. Players can collect "Essence" to level up their characters, making them more powerful and enhancing abilities. As you can see in the trailer above, Crucible looks both familiar to other free-to-play team-based shooters while also decidedly different thanks to its mix of NPC monsters if nothing else.

The game will launch with three distinct game modes called Heart of the Hives, Alpha Hunters, and Harvester Command. These all have different objectives and number of players on each side. Here's how Amazon Games breaks it all down:

Heart of the Hives (4 vs. 4): The first team to take down massive bosses and capture three of their "hearts" wins

Alpha Hunters (8 teams of 2): Pairs of hunters fight to be the final team standing

Harvester Command (8 vs. 8): Teams earn points by capturing and holding Essence Harvesters—the first team to 100 wins

"In Crucible, every match is different, and players’ choices really matter," Christoph Hartmann, vice president at Amazon Games, said as part of the announcement. "Every opponent, team, and mode poses unique dangers, and no two matches are the same, so players must constantly adapt to everything the world and the other teams throw at them. We're excited for players to join the hunt in just a couple of weeks, and we can’t wait to hear what they think of it."

The free-to-play video game Crucible is scheduled to launch for PC via Steam on May 20th. This marks the first of two games set to release from Amazon Games this year with New World, an MMO set on a supernatural, 17-century continent, expected to launch in August. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PC gaming right here.

