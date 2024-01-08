Cult of the Lamb Getting Major Free Update This Month

A major free update has been announced for Cult of the Lamb, and it will be arriving in the game on January 16th. The Sins of the Flesh update will be available on all of the game's current platforms, and players can expect a bunch of additions as a result. Quests are being added, and players can find new Shiny Poops, which will allow crops to grow more fruitful. Those Shiny Poops will also gain XP for the broom. Players that level up their broom will see chores become faster and easier. A new weapon is being added called the Blunderbuss, which can do heavy damage up close and personal.

A new Tailor building will be opening up in the game, allowing players to choose from 23 different fashion choices for their Followers, and each one can be given a unique outfit. In addition to these changes, Followers will now be able to reproduce, resulting in an egg. These eggs can then hatch and grow into new members of the cult. In a trailer for the new update, two Followers can be seen frolicking into a tent, and then coming out the other side with an egg. The trailer for the new update can be found below.

Cult of the Lamb Updates

Sins of the Flesh is the second major update to Cult of the Lamb. Last year saw the release of Relics of the Old Faith, which added post-game content, a Photo Mode, and more. This new update is being referred to as "the biggest and most wicked content update yet."

We'll have to wait until next week to see how fans feel about the update itself, but so far, players seem to be pretty happy with today's announcement! All of the new additions should give players a reason to stick with the game, or come back to it after some time away. It remains to be seen how the egg mechanic will work in practice, but that's the addition that seems to be getting the most attention. Sins of the Flesh is already being referred to as "the sex update" on social media, which really isn't all that surprising, all things considered!

Cult of the Lamb Sales

Alongside news of the update, Devolver Digital revealed that Cult of the Lamb has sold more than 3.5 million copies since its release in 2022. The game is currently available on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, but no breakdown was provided for how the game has performed on each platform. In honor of the Sins of the Flesh update, a discount was announced for the Steam version of Cult of the Lamb, which will be available for 40% off from January 16th through the 23rd.

Are you excited to play the Sins of the Flesh update? Have you been enjoying Cult of the Lamb so far? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!