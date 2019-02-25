‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Won’t Be Getting A Beta

Polish developer CD Projekt Red has revealed that it currently has no plans for any type of closed or open beta for Cyberpunk 2077.

The news comes way of the game’s official Twitter account, which revealed as much while interacting with a fan on the social media platform.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We have no plans for closed/open beta. — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 21, 2019

As you can see, CD Projekt doesn’t outright confirm there will never be any beta, but just that it currently has no plans for one. So, unless these plans change, nobody will be getting their hands early on the highly-anticipated game from the team behind The Witcher series. But, as you’ll know, plans change all the time, so there’s still some hope.

With no betas, it looks like CD Projekt Red is going to purely rely on feedback from QA testers, which is fine, as long as said QA testers get enough time with the game and have enough manpower.

Further, betas in the traditional sense don’t really exist anymore, or at least they aren’t extremely common. Most betas these days are so close to release that they serve more of a marketing purpose than anything. Hype builders, pre-order producers, that kinda stuff. If a game is a multiplayer title, betas also can serve as a good stress test for servers. But the days of releasing betas months before launch and changing and tweaking the game based on feedback isn’t as common as it used to be.

And of course with Cyberpunk 2077 being predominately a single-player game — though it will have some type of multiplayer element — there’s even less need for a beta.

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and possibly next-gen systems. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a release date or release window.

For more coverage on the open-world RPG, click here. For more on what the game is about, here’s an official pitch:

“In 2077, America is in pieces. Megacorps control life in all its aspects from the top floors of their sky-high fortresses. Down below, drug-pushing gangs, dirty-tech hustlers, and slingers of illicit braindances run the streets. The world in between is where decadence, sex, and pop culture mix with violent crime, extreme poverty, and the unattainable promise of the American Dream.

“In Cyberpunk 2077 you play as V—a hired gun on the rise and you just got your first serious contract. In a world of cyberenhanced street warriors, tech-savvy netrunners, and corporate lifehackers, today you take your first step towards becoming an urban legend.”

Thanks, PCGamesN.