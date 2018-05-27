Cyberpunk 2077’s Marketing Campaign Will Be Bigger Than The Witcher 3s

Cyberpunk 2077‘s marketing campaign will be bigger than The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt‘s own marketing campaign, indicating that CD Projekt Red isn’t messing around with its first big release since it propelled itself to the center of the industry’s mind share with the release of Geralt’s third and final adventure, an adventure that is widely considered one of best of all-time.

News of Cyberpunk 2077‘s marketing budget comes during a recent financial conference call, where the Polish developer told investors that the marketing campaign for the upcoming and highly-anticipated title won’t be a “flash,” but rather a bigger campaign than it has ever done before, one that will generate buzz equal to its ambitions.

“We have high hopes when it comes to that title,” said CD Projekt RED CEO Adam Kicinski and CFO Piotr Nielubowicz said of the game. “The campaign will surely be more expensive than in the case of Witcher 3, but it is too early to discuss the details. The closer we are to the premiere, the more precise our expectations become and then we know more or less how much we want to spend on promotion; this is the standard in the business.”

As you may know, Cyberpunk 2077 is expected to have a big presence at E3 2018 next month, with a recent job listing suggesting CD Projekt Red is gearing up to reveal the game’s first trailer in years. If the game is indeed at the show in any significant way, perhaps said marketing campaign will kick into gear that month.

However, it’s worth noting that CD Projekt Red seemingly suggest that the game’s premier is still a bit away. If the premier and subsequent marketing campaign was in the cards for E3, you would think the Polish company would know more or less what the promotional side of things is going to look like. But who knows. As the saying goes: only time will tell.

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and possibly next-gen hardware. There is no word of when it will release.

