This ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Fan-Made Soundtrack Is Major Hype

While we not-so-patiently await a release date for the highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 adventure from the team over at CD Projekt RED, one fan took matters into his own hands and made his own version of the game’s soundtrack!

Earlier this year the world got to see almost an hour of uncut footage from Cyberpunk 2077, the same footage that was previously exclusive only to media. Ever since its release, excitement over the newest RPG from The Witcher team has skyrocketed and now we’ve got our first track of the fan-made soundtrack before it fully releases upon completion.

Keep in mind, this is just track one but the excited fan promises much more to come! There’s a full album in the works, though no word on what CD Projekt RED themselves think of it.

As a huge Mass Effect fan myself, I’m getting major Commander Shepard vibes from the above musical track. What makes that funny isn’t the inspiration itself, but the fact that when I did a little digging I realised this same composer made other tracks inspired by the N7 hero.

‘SebDoom’ has made other albums inspired by games such as Deus Ex, as well as simple trance soundtracks to get music lovers in a certain type of vibe. His portfolio is impressive and you can give it a listen for yourself right here.

Overall, the world of Cyberpunk 2077 seems to be a wild one and the adventures players will go through look to be incredible. Unfortunately, however, we still don’t have a release date. That being said, you can catch up on all of our thoughts about the upcoming RPG, as well as stay in the know with the latest news with our Community Hub right here.

For more about the game itself, as per the studio over at CD Projekt RED:

“The game follows the story of V — a hired gun on the rise in Night City, the most violent and dangerous metropolis of the corporate-ruled future. A robust character creator will allow players to choose V’s gender, visual appearance, character class, as well as historical background — all of which may influence the shape of the game,” the summary reads.

“With dozens of hours of main story arc quests, and many more of additional activities, there’s always something to see and do in Night City. Players will experience all of it entirely through V’s eyes, with an interactive dialogue system that gives them greater narrative agency.”