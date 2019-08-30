How to Watch The Cyberpunk 2077 Gameplay Stream

Tomorrow — Friday, August 30 — CD Projekt Red will reveal 15 minutes of new Cyberpunk 2077 PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia gameplay. More specifically, it will be showing the gameplay it showcased to press and attendees at both E3 and Gamescom. But that won’t be all, it will also be releasing an interview with developers from the studio that will provide additional information on what’s in the trailer. In other words, it will be a nitty gritty dive into the gameplay. For example, there will be insight into certain creative decisions, information about Pacifica (one of the districts in Night City), and a deep dive on different playstyle players will have at their disposal.

So, how do you tune in? Well, all you have to do is tune in on CD Projekt Red’s official Twitch or Mixer page. The stream will go live at 11 a.m. PT, which means if you’re on the east cost, you will need to wake up pretty early to catch it live. Of course, you can also just tune into Comicbook sometime tomorrow and watch the trailer on here.

Speaking of gameplay, today CD Projekt Red also confirmed that we will be getting more gameplay later this year at Tokyo Game Show, which is set to go down in early September. What the gameplay will be isn’t divulged, but it sounds like it may be brand-new.

Join us at Tokyo Game Show 2019 for the Japanese debut of this year’s #Cyberpunk2077 gameplay!

Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) August 29, 2019

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. Barring any delay, it will release worldwide on April 16, 2020. For more news, media, and information on the highly-anticipated open-world RPG, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here.

“Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis

obsessed with power, glamour and body modification,” reads an official elevator pitch of the game. “You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.”