Keanu Reeves Describes Cyberpunk 2077 As “Breathtaking”

Today during Microsoft’s E3 presser, CD Projekt Red revealed Cyberpunk 2077’s release date and a new trailer, and somehow that wasn’t even the biggest Cyberpunk 2077 news of the show. Because during the aforementioned trailer the Polish developer revealed that Keanu Reeves, yes Keanu Reeves, is playing a character in the game. And because of how good modern motion capture is, the character looks exactly like Keanu Reeves.

But things got even better. Keanu Reeves was at the conference, walked out on the stage, and talked about Cyberpunk 2077 to a reception I’ve seen few game reveals or announcements ever get. Everyone went crazy as Reeves tried to talk about the ambitious open-world RPG, which he describes as “breathtaking.” You can see the moment for yourself, below:

It’s unclear how much of a role Keanu Reeves character will have in the game, but presumably it will be a pretty big one or maybe it will just be a small cameo. It’s probably the latter, after all, I can’t imagine he’s very cheap to get into the booth and motion capture studio. But who knows, maybe he has a big role (UPDATE: CD Projekt Red has confirmed he’s playing a key character in the game).

Whatever the case, this is a huge get for CD Projekt Red, even if the role is smaller. The marketing potential with Keanu Reeves is massive, and there’s certainly even more people paying attention to the game now.

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and is slated to release on April 16, 2020. (pre-orders are live now). For more news, media, and information on the highly-anticipated cyberpunk open-world RPG, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the game by clicking right here.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Are you excited to see Keanu Reeves in Cyberpunk 2077?

