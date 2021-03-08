Cyberpunk 2077 Has a Great Mythbusters Easter Egg

✖

Cyberpunk 2077 features a number of hidden easter eggs and inside jokes, including one that makes reference to the popular show Mythbusters. Reddit poster Beerbrewing has shared a series of images from the game, which show what seems to be the very last myth "cracking" attempt by the host of a similar sounding series. "Steven Hurt" seems to be a stand-in for Adam Savage, and it seems that the host did not make it through the other side of his attempt! Hurt's body can be found inside a refrigerator alongside a conversation detailing the myth he was trying to bust.

The Reddit post can be found embedded below.

While the easter egg is clearly a reference to Mythbusters, this one also seems to be a reference to Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. In one of the most controversial moments of the movie, Indiana Jones is able to safely escape a nuclear explosion by hiding inside a refrigerator. According to the conversation discovered alongside Hurt's body, a viewer of the show suggested the attempt, but it seems it didn't go as well for the host as it did for Dr. Jones! Interestingly enough, Hurt's body can be found near a fedora, similar to the one worn by Indiana Jones; it seems Hurt was dressing the part for his experiment!

Ever since the 2008 release of Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, the refrigerator scene has proven quite controversial with fans. While the Indiana Jones movies have always featured some implausible elements, this one was a fridge too far for many. Interestingly enough, in a 2017 interview with Collider, Adam Savage revealed that he considered doing an episode on the myth for the final season of Mythbusters! Unfortunately, they couldn't figure out how to pull it off, and Savage concluded on his own that there was no way Jones would have survived the blast. Unfortunately, his Cyberpunk 2077 counterpart had to find that out the hard way!

