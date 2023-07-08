Cyberpunk 2077 Players Hold NSFW Protest on Reddit

Cyberpunk 2077 are posting naughty pictures on Reddit as a sign of protest. Reddit has become a pretty controversial platform in the last few months. It seems like all the major social media platforms are really crumbling in on themselves as of late as the ones in charge make a bunch of changes that really anger the users. The users then find creative ways to fight back against these changes, but ultimately, the ones in charge continue to make these controversial choices. Reddit has been no exception to this as it raised prices for its API, hurting a number of beloved third-party apps amongst other things. Users protested these changes with "blackouts", where they essentially shut down entire subreddits for a period of time and decreased activity on the site in a pretty major way.

The latest form of protest has been through subreddits tagging themselves as NSFW. This tag limits advertising on the subreddit as well as who can even see these pages due to age gates and restrictions. Some of these subreddits have argued they should've used this tag before, but have only just recently added it. Reddit saw this and immediately requested subreddits that aren't inherently NSFW remove the tag or be erased. The Cyberpunk 2077 subreddit users realized they had the opportunity to do something pretty hilarious and made the subreddit almost entirely images and videos of nude characters from the game. The game has the option to let you customize your genitals, have sex, and view characters unclothed, so fans are now taking full advantage of that to show Reddit that it it is properly designating the NSFW tag. Almost every post on the home page of the subreddit is blurred, making for something truly wild.

Of course, it's up to Reddit to decide whether or not it actually wants to accept this. It's a very forced effort, but it is true that the subreddit is filled with tons of NSFW posts. Either way, it's a pretty hilarious way to protest against a major company.

What do you think of this method of protesting? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.

[H/T The Verge]