Cyberpunk 2077 Gets Big New Update for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC

A substantial new update for Cyberpunk 2077 has today been released by CD Projekt Red across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. At this point in time, most fans of Cyberpunk 2077 are looking forward to the game's Phantom Liberty expansion, which is poised to arrive in September 2023. And while this DLC will be accompanied by a huge update for the game, CDPR still hasn't slowed down with improving Cyberpunk before that time.

As of today, update version 1.63 for Cyberpunk 2077 has been released. For the most part, this patch is solely focused on fixing various bugs that players have found in the game in recent months. Specifically, CD Projekt Red notes that much of this update looks to provide solutions for certain quests and gameplay features. Outside of this, though, there are also a handful of tweaks that are specific to the console and PC versions of the popular RPG.

You can find the full patch notes for today's new Cyberpunk 2077 update attached below.

Quests

Fixed an issue where selecting a blue dialogue option while calling Mitch twice could cause the call to be permanently stuck on the screen.

All Along the Watchtower – Fixed an issue where V gets flatlined after crossing the border.

Chippin' In – It is now possible to examine all of the clues on Ebunike before becoming detected.

Gimme Danger - Fixed an issue where there were no objectives left in the journal.

I Walk the Line – Fixed an issue that could cause V to randomly flatline during the quest.

Lightning Breaks – Fixed an issue where Panam wasn't present in front of the garage and spawned inside the motel instead.

Machine Gun – Fixed an issue where the dialogue with Skippy wasn't activated after performing 50 kills, and it wasn't then possible to unequip Skippy.

Never Fade Away – Fixed an issue where Rogue despawned from the couch in the Atlantis, blocking progress.

Only Pain – Fixed an issue where it wasn't possible to complete the "Defeat the cops" objective because the cops weren't present at the intended location.

Play It Safe – Fixed an issue where holograms and platforms in the parade disappeared after an Auto Save was loaded.

Play It Safe – Fixed an issue where Takemura didn't call to start the parade mission.

Pyramid Song – Fixed an issue where Judy teleported underground after entering the church.

Search and Destroy – Takemura will now move to his hiding spot instead of standing in the middle of the room during Arasaka's attack.

Sex on Wheels – Fixed an issue where the Quadra Turbo-R V-Tech spawned underground, blocking progress.

Small Man, Big Mouth – Enemies and the van now spawn correctly.

The Heist – Fixed an issue where Jackie wasn't present in front of the Afterlife.

With a Little Help from My Friends – Fixed an issue where the Nomads weren't present at the train station.

Open World

Fixed some instances where some gigs were stuck in the "Undiscovered" stage and didn't start after approaching the area.

Fixed an issue where regular subtitles appeared instead of overhead subtitles for some crowd NPCs in Rancho Coronado.

Gig: Bloodsport - V will no longer be reflected standing backwards when looking in the mirror in the dojo bathroom.

Gig: Last Login – Fixed an issue where it was possible to pick up the quest item before the quest was activated, breaking the flow of the mission.

Gig: Going-away Party – Fixed an issue where it wasn't possible to get in the car with Flavio.

Gig: Guinea Pigs – All the security robots in the hotel now properly engage in combat.

Gig: On a Tight Leash – Fixed an issue that could cause the gig to be stuck without an objective after completing it.

Gig: Serial Suicide – Fixed an issue where the quest could reactivate again after completion and become stuck on the "Steal the CCTV footage" objective.

Reported Crime: Blood in the Air - Fixed an issue where the quest was stuck on the "Search the crate" objective even after searching the crate.

Reported Crime: Comrade Red – Fixed an issue where it wasn't possible to search the stash.

UI

Fixed an issue where, while transferring money or data, the UI showed the "Enemy hack in progress" text.

Fixed an issue where devices could become unusable after opening the map.

Fixed an issue where the FSR toggle wasn't grayed out after restarting the game with Dynamic Resolution Scaling on.

Visual

Fixed an issue where some surfaces had color artifacts when Path Tracing was enabled.

Fixed an issue where bright, colorful flashes appeared at the edges of certain objects when DLSS was enabled.

PC-specific

Fixed a crash that occurred on launch when using Razer Chroma.

Fixed an issue where Photo Mode screenshots could appear as empty files and brought them back to their original folder location.

Improved performance of DLSS Frame Generation on AMD CPUs.

Console-specific

Changed the number of available save slots on Xbox to 20 for manual saves and 10 for Point of No Return saves. Players who have a number of saves that exceeds the new save limit will need to delete some saves to be able to create new saves.

Addressed an issue affecting performance on Xbox Series X|S after playing for an extended period of time.

Miscellaneous

Photo Mode stickers and frames will now properly appear on screenshots.

Padre will now recognize Corpo and Nomad V in the intro holocall.

REDmod