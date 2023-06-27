CD Projekt Red Looking to "Fix Our Relationship" with Gamers After Cyberpunk 2077

Prior to launch, Cyberpunk 2077 had a massive level of hype. CD Projekt Red was coming off the hugely successful The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and expectations for the team's follow-up were understandably high. Unfortunately, the game's launch in 2020 wasn't what the studio's fans were expecting. Three years later, CD Projekt Red is getting ready to release the game's Phantom Liberty expansion. Speaking with GamesIndustry.biz, CD Projekt's VP of PR and communication Michal Platkow-Gilewski spoke about the failed launch, and how the publisher aims to win back gamers.

"I was personally not happy with how things turned out. I was not expecting that. I knew immediately that we had to come back. I liked the spot we were in. I'm not talking about the peak of hype, but two years before that, we had our community, we liked them, they liked us, it was awesome to work at CD Projekt RED," Platkow-Gilewski told GamesIndustry.biz. "After the release it was tough, but I knew that we had the same people. The gamers are the same… we just need to fix our relationship. The only thing we can truly do is just deliver what we are capable of. I have a feeling that soon we will be able to do that and hopefully that will be a new beginning for everyone."

The launch of Cyberpunk 2077 might have been one of the ugliest in the industry's history. The game was filled with bugs, leading to frustration from gamers and even other developers. In a shocking move, Cyberpunk 2077 was even removed from sale on the PlayStation Store. Over the last three years, CD Projekt Red has released a number of updates, and the game seems to be in a much better state than it was before.

Hopefully the release of Phantom Liberty will be much smoother! If CD Projekt Red hopes to win back gamers, it will need to have games release in a better state than Cyberpunk 2077. With the expansion set to release on September 26th, fans won't have to wait much longer to see how it turns out.

Do you think CD Projekt Red can salvage its relationship with gamers? Are you excited for Phantom Liberty? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!