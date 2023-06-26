New Cyberpunk 2077 Update Makes Modding Better

A new Cyberpunk 2077 update has been released by CD Projekt Red for PC users to check out. The Polish developer pitches the update -- which has been rolled out via GOG -- as a small update that is "modding-oriented." More specifically, with the update, the .exe file version has been changed to the match the one on Steam and Epic Games Store, which in turn makes it easier to create modes compatible with the game across all digital PC storefronts. This is something PC players have been asking for.

While we know what the update does, we don't if it requires a download. If it does, we have no information about the file size. That said, considering it's smaller nature, the file size in turn should be smaller and thus the download should be quick and easy. And if you're on console, the update doesn't concern you at all because there is no update. This new update is only for PC users.

"We've just released a small update for Cyberpunk 2077 on GOG," says CD Projekt Red of the update via Twitter. "It is a modding-oriented update that changes the .exe file version to match the one on Steam and Epic Games Store – making it easier to create mods compatible with the game on all PC storefronts."

We've just released a small update for #Cyberpunk2077 on @GOGcom. It is a modding-oriented update that changes the .exe file version to match the one on Steam and Epic Games Store — making it easier to create mods compatible with the game on all PC storefronts. — CD PROJEKT RED CS (@CDPRED_Support) June 26, 2023

Cyberpunk 2077 is available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Meanwhile, it's long-awaited and highly-anticipated expansion, Phantom Liberty, is set to release on September 25, 2023, priced at $29.99.

"Phantom Liberty is a new spy-thriller adventure for Cyberpunk 2077. When the orbital shuttle of the President of the New United States of America is shot down over the deadliest district of Night City, there's only one person who can save her – you," reads an official blurb about the expansion. "Become V, a cyberpunk for hire, and dive deep into a tangled web of espionage and political intrigue, unraveling a story that connects the highest echelons of power with the brutal world of black-market mercenaries."