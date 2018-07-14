Cyberpunk 2077 Has Set A “Very High” Bar Says CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077 anticipation is astronomically high, at levels that only a few industry juggernauts can achieve. In other words, the hype train has already left the station. And while it may be steaming ahead in total darkness – a release window hasn’t even been revealed, let alone a release date – it’s difficult to suggest the fervor is unfounded.

Despite the fact that the public has only seen one actual trailer of the game (discounting the teaser from 2013), said trailer was dripping in promise and massive potential. Heightening the elation was the buzz among press members at E3 – who saw a lengthy demo behind closed doors – that took the show by storm.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In 2015, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt raised the bar substantially for role-playing games, delivering a universally acclaimed epic that is widely considered one of the best games of all-time. The early feeling around Cyberpunk 2077 is it will set a similar bar.

Speaking of bar-setting, CD Projekt Red‘s CEO Adam Kicisnki noted that the developer has already set one with its E3 2018 trailer, and the pressure is on to hit the “massive expectations” that have gobbled up the game.

“We still have a lot of work to go; because we have set the bar very high,” said Kicinski. “Expectations are also huge, which is clearly visible after our presentations at E3 – we are all very happy about the quality.”

The CEO continues by talking about the challenges of creating a marketing campaign for a game with so much anticipation:

“The campaign must also take a long time. For the first time in years, we go out to fans with a new universe, we must present it to the largest group of players, show the rules governing it, build a history around it, but also awareness of the title among the mass audience.”

Following The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is daunting, and CD Projekt Red made it no easier for itself by waiting as long as it did to reveal Cyberpunk 2077. And something tells me it won’t make it easier for itself by the amount of time it will need before release either. But CD Projekt Red upholds the quality over quantity standard almost better than anyone in the industry, so it should be worth the wait. I just hope that hype train has a lot of coal to burn.

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and maybe even next-gen hardware. For more on the game, click here.

Source: Parkiet via VGR